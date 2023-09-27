Miss Georgia visits Bibb County Schools to spread awareness about #yesYOUcan program

Bibb County high schools welcomed a special guest on Wednesday to help motivate students in their future endeavors.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County high schools welcomed a special guest on Wednesday to help motivate students in their future endeavors.

Tara Schiphof, Miss Georgia 2023, visited each Bibb County high school in an effort to spread awareness for her #yesYOUcan initiative, part of her community service initiative for the Miss America program. #YesYOUcan focuses on educating people about viewing failure in a different light and how to work through it when it happens in life.

“You know 49% of adults claim that the fear of failure is what keeps them from success and happiness, and it’s been proven that children who develop grit or the ability to persevere are 65% more successful than their peers,” Schiphof said. “So I think it’s incredibly important that we are changing society’s perspective of failure starting with our younger generation.”

Schiphof, through #yesYOUcan, has been able to provide multiple scholarships to students and hopes to be able to implement after-school programs concerning #yesYOUcan.