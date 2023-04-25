Miss Georgia shares her story with youth at Warner Robins church

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2022 Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis spent the weekend inspiring students in Houston County.

The Houston County native spoke at a youth program at Warner Robins Word of Life Ministries on Sunday. During the event, 22-year-old Hollis shared the importance of not questioning God about your purpose. And she spoke one-on-one with young people in the audience about their future goals.

Warner Robins Word of Life Ministries is located at 1042 N Houston Road. And Bishop Mark Robinson is the pastor.