Miss Georgia Peach queens crowned for 2023

The Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Pageant took place Saturday.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Pageant crowned new queens this weekend in Pulaski County. The winners will go on to represent the peach industry at functions and events across Georgia. This includes taking part in the annual Peach Festival in Fort Valley and Byron.

The pageant took place Saturday at the Opera Housein downtown Hawkinsville.

41NBC’s Shelby Coates served as one of the judges for this event.

Crowns went to the following ladies: