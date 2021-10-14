Milledgville police looking for suspect in armed robbery

The Milledgeville Police Department is looking for someone they say robbed a convenience store Wednesday night.

It happened at the Amoco Stop N Shop on Vinson Highway just after 8 p.m.

Police say someone walked into the store with a black handgun and demanded the cash from the register. They say the suspect then ran out of the store.

According to Milledgeville police, Department of Corrections K-9 units, detectives and command staff are on scene to help find the suspect. They say more details will be published as they become available.

No other information is available at this time.