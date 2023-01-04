Milledgeville water problems close to being resolved

Milledgeville has been experiencing water line breaks due to the frigid temperatures that moved through during Christmas weekend, but after more than a week, city manager Hank Griffeth says the majority of the problems have been resolved.

Photo: MGN

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville has been experiencing water line breaks due to the frigid temperatures that moved through during Christmas weekend, but after more than a week, city manager Hank Griffeth says the majority of the problems have been resolved.

“I do know that between three of our staff people, prior to us having the low water issue and low water event, we had approximately 45 meters that we had to turn off going to a resident or a business based on the fact that they had broken lines inside of it,” he said.

Eleven of the major breaks have been fixed, with three more being fixed Tuesday. Griffeth says he’s proud of the city’s effort in fixing the issues as quickly as possible.