Milledgeville to host Independence Day fireworks celebration this weekend

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Milledgeville plans to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend.

On Saturday, the city will host an Independence Day celebration with fireworks.

Milledgeville city leaders say this a great way for families to spend the day in the city.

They hope to draw residents in from other counties to celebrate.

“To me it’s an exciting show,” City of Milledgeville Chief of Staff Melba Hilson-Butts said. “To me fireworks symbolize summer. What’s summertime without having some fireworks and some sparks flying through the air? So it’s a way to kickoff summertime, and it’s a way to just kick back and just relax and just enjoy family time and have fun.”

The city plans to shoot off fireworks at Central Georgia Technical College in Milledgeville around 9 p.m. Saturday. Residents are encouraged to watch from surrounding locations.