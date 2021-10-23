Milledgeville teen shot, in stable condition

The shooting happened at the Milledgeville Manor Apartments.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Milledgeville teen is in stable condition after being shot in the chest Thursday night.

Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, says the shooting happened at the Milledgeville Manor Apartments.

According to King, there was a fight between the 19-year-old and his girlfriend. The teen then arrived at the Milledgeville Emergency room in his own vehicle.

He was later transferred to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The investigation is still on-going.