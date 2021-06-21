Milledgeville teen arrested in double homicide case in Putnam County

Xavier Chambers faces two counts of Malice Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault,

EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Eatonton Police arrest a Milledgeville teen in connection to a deadly weekend shooting that claimed the lives of two teens.

Nineteen-year-old Xavier Chambers of Milledgeville is facing two counts of Malice Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of Firearm with Altered Identification.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police responded to a large crowd fighting in the road at a home on Lawson Drive just before 8:00pm Sunday.

Police disperse the crowd and left the area. But they returned about an hour later after hearing gunshots. Officers returned to the scene and found the bodies of two teens.

The GBI reports that Chambers is accused of shooting into the crowd after police left the scene the first time. Shots hit and killed 19-year-old Roman Felton Rowell and 16-year-old Jeremiah DeSean Walton, both from Eatonton. Their bodies are being transported to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.

Chambers was booked in the Putnam County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Eatonton Police Department at 706-485-3551 or the GBI Milledgeville Office at 478-445-4173. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).