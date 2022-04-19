Milledgeville shooting leaves one in the hospital; Milledgeville Police search for a suspect

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Milledgeville Police Department is currently searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a 34 year-old woman in the hospital.

According to a release from MPD, Sunday, April 17th, Police responded to West Mitchell Street concerning shots fired around 2:09 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the road in front of a residence at 231 West Mitchell Street.

While officers investigated, 34 year-old Jimekia Havior arrived at Atrium Navicent Health Baldwin with a gunshot wound to the abdomen– it was here that she told MPD officers that she was shot in the area of West Mitchell Street by an unknown person.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the MPD Detective Bureau at 478-414-4090.