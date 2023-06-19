Milledgeville shooting leaves Eatonton man dead
Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person in the 300 block of Evans Avenue.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating a weekend homicide. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person in the 300 block of Evans Avenue around 8:20 Saturday morning.
That’s where investigators found the body of 43-year-old Joshua Corey Jones of Eatonton.
An investigation shows the male victim died from a single gunshot wound.
The investigation is on-going and active.
Anyone with information please call 478-414-4090 and ask for Lt. Everett January or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers 478-742-2330.