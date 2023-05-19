Milledgeville residents facing water issues again

The estimated time of repair is unknown at this time.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After recent water issues, some residents in Milledgeville face low water pressure again. This is according to a Facebook post by the City of Milledgeville.



The post says a contractor hit a water main, so city water and sewer customers on Lata Terrace, Jacqueline Terrace, Russell Drive, and Garrett Way from Fieldstone Drive to the railroad tracks will have low water pressure until the main is repaired.

Stay with 41NBC for updates as they become available.