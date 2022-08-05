Milledgeville resident raising awareness of ‘Stevens Johnson Syndrome’

A Milledgeville resident is working to educating others on "Stevens Johnson Syndrome," also known as "SJS."

Andre Williams was diagnosed with SJS in 2017.

“To see where I’ve come from, it’s bittersweet, kind of hard to watch,” he said.

SJS caused Williams’ skin to burn and peel off. It’s a syndrome that’s caused by complications from medication or an infection.

Williams recalls the moments in the hospital room in Augusta.

“I thought I was going to die to be honest,” he said. “I thought it was the end of me, because I’d never seen it. I’d never heard of it. I didn’t know what it was.”

Six years later, his skin is fully healed, but he was left with light sensitivity to his eyes.

He says it’s been a long journey, and it’s not over yet.

“I’m grateful to be where I am today,” he said. “I am super happy to be able to give back, because it’s something that I’m really looking forward to doing again.”

For the second time, Williams is hosting several events this month to raise money for burn victims at the burn center in Augusta.

His mission is to educate others, like his friends Lanita King and Kenneth Jones.

Jones has been friends with Williams for several years, and says he’s already learned so much.

“Educate before you medicate is a thing that I didn’t know about,” Jones said. “And of course we can be allergic to things, but sometimes you don’t know what you’re allergic to, and so anything can happen.”

Williams feels it’s vital for people to know about the condition.

The first event, a chili cook-off, is being held on Friday at 222 East Hancock Street in Milledgeville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Other events scheduled this month: