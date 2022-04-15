Milledgeville prepares for first-ever Burger Week

Milledgeville is starting its first-ever Burger Week on Friday, April 15.

13 businesses are preparing for a week full of burgers.

The event is put on via a partnership between Visit Milledgeville and the Milledgeville Downtown Development Authority.

Rebekah Snider, the Executive Director of Visit Milledgeville, says they have one goal in mind.

“We hope this is a great opportunity to introduce people to just dining out in our community,” she said. “Maybe trying a new restaurant that you haven’t been to before.”

One business preparing for the week is The Brick. Christopher Manning is the line cook and the creator of the Luigi Burger.

“We definitely wanted to incorporate all of the different flavors that we offered here: brown sugar hot wings, the pizzas calzones,” he said.

The Brick, like many other businesses, has created a unique burger not usually offered at their restaurant.

Wings, Rings and Things recently opened in January.

It’s also taking part in Burger Week and hoping to attract people to its ‘Big Ben Burger.’

“I’m ready to see how many is going to come and see,” manager Cindy McCant said. “Because we have our regular clientele for lunch every day, so we’re just waiting to see what comes out.”

McCant describes what you can expect in the burger.

“Pepper black cheese, one layer of grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, burger, grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and bacon,” she said.

All burgers are $7. You can view the list of burgers here.

Each participating restaurant will have a passport for you to take and have marked for each burger you try.

Once you try at least five burgers, you can redeem a passport for a prize with Visit Milledgeville.

Milledgeville Burger Week goes starts April 15 and ends April 22.