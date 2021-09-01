Milledgeville Police search for suspects connected to strong armed robbery

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Milledgeville Police Department has sent out a press release concerning an alleged strong armed robbery that took place on August 30, 2021.

According to the release, the incident took place in the area of Central City Park near the workout equipment on South Tattnall Street around 5:20 p.m.

The suspects described in the release are said to be a black male in a black hoodie wearing a face covering and a female with a short bob-style haircut who is thought to be in her 30s or 40s. Both suspects fled the scene in a burgundy older model sedan (possibly a Ford Taurus).

Those with information are asked to contact the Milledgeville Police Department Detective Bureau at 478-414-4090.