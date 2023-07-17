Milledgeville Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a juvenile being hospitalized.

Police say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Grandview Drive just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police the victim was approached by someone else and shot at close range. The shooter then fled on foot.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Call Milledgeville Police at (478) 414-4090 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.