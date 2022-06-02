Milledgeville mother and daughter graduate together

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A mother and daughter from Milledgeville have a lot to celebrate after graduating from nursing school together.

In her 51 years, Sonya never thought graduate would be a word used to describe herself.

“I’ve always went to peoples graduations and watched their graduations, so I always wished that I would’ve felt those emotions and I did,” said Sonya Williams.

For the first time ever, Williams crossed the stage to receive her first ever diploma.

She graduated in May, from Southern Cresent Technical College as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Her daughter, Jameria Walker, also graduated as a Professional Registered Nurse, getting the opportunity to graduate on the same day.

“She actually crossed the stage before me so I was in the audience right there screaming,” said Walker. “She sat with some of her classmates and I sat with some of my classmates. We had originally that we would sit together but when we got there we though we would sit with the people that we went through every single day with.”

After the commute back and forth from her home to Milledgeville, and long nights at the dinner table studying for the last two years, Walker is thankful to have helped her mom.

“My mom is somebody who has dedicated her entire life to me and my brothers, it was very wonderful to be able to help her,” she said

Williams says she will treasure the moment forever, and shared encouraging words for other.

“Never deter from your dream, if it’s something you want to do do it, don’t procrastinate don’t think that no time is right because no time will ever be right, just go ahead and do it.”

Williams hopes her story will serve as an inspiration to others.

Her educational journey will not stop, because she’s going back to school to pursue her dream of becoming a hospice nurse.