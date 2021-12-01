Milledgeville man shot on West McIntosh St, in stable condition at hospital

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Milledgeville police department post posted a release Tuesday evening concerning concerning a shooting that happened the previous week.

The MPD detective bureau says they are investigating what they believe to be a domestic disturbance. The shooting, which happened on November 23rd 2021 at 1143 West McIntosh Street, is still being investigated. The release says that Xavier Foster, who suffered a gunshot wound, is still receiving treatment at Atrium Navicent Health Macon and is in stable condition.

Anybody with information about this incident is urged to call the Milledgeville Police Department Detective Bureau at 478-414-4090.