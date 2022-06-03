Milledgeville man killed in motorcycle crash

It happened at the intersection of Deepstep Road and Georgia Highway 24.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Milledgeville man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday night.



Georgia State Patrol says 37-year-old Thomas Tollison,was riding at a high rate of speed near the intersection and hit one of the dividers, causing his motorcycle to go airborne.



While in the air, the bike hit a second divider before hitting a tree.



Tollison was pronounced deceased on the scene.