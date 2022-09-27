Milledgeville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

27-year-old Chavonta Braddy was found dead at his home Tuesday afternoon.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at his home Tuesday.

A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release says Baldwin 911 received a call just after 12:30 p.m. in reference to a family member discovering 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy dead in his home, located at 129-A Edwards Street.

Deputies arrived at the home and found a vehicle parked outside “riddled with gunfire.” Braddy was located inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Milledgeville Police and the Fugitive Squad are assisting in the investigation.

Call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 445-4893 if you have any information.

