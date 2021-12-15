Milledgeville leaders address violence in the community

According to the Milledgeville Police Chief, Dray Swicord, the biggest problem they're seeing is an increase in gang activity and drive-by shootings.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— An increase in violence is concerning local leaders in Milledgeville. City and County leaders held a press conference Tuesday, to talk about the issues the community is facing.

“We as elected officials are very aware, if we could change it over night we would,” said Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan. “What we want to do is send a clear message that the city of Milledgeville and Baldwin county will not continue to stand for such disruption in our community.”

Chief Swicord says they’ve had five homicides this year, compared to just one in previous years. Swicord couldn’t speak on any investigations happening at the moment, but said the community is taking a big role in the issue.

“The community as a whole is giving us tips and calling in on the tip line. They are giving us information,” said Chief Swicord.

Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says they’re working closely with state and federal partners to keep the community safe and up to date. Sheriff Massee says his office continues to investigate and make arrests soon.

“I think that when we do make some arrests I think the community is going to be shocked. Shocked by the volume of narcotics that we’re documenting as well as gang activity.”

Mayor Parham-Copelan says the next step is to provide law enforcement with funding to helping decrease the violence.