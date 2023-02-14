Milledgeville gaming bar Dungeons and Daiquiris celebrates one-year anniversary

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dungeons and Daiquiris, a popular gaming bar in downtown Milledgeville, is celebrating its one-year anniversary and recent membership in the Chamber of Commerce.

The bar held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

Co-owner Rebecca Auzenne said the bar, which offers a unique atmosphere for fans of both arcade and tabletop gaming, has been successful since its inception during the pandemic.

With their recent joining of the Chamber of Commerce, Auzenne hopes to promote the bar and attract more customers to the area.

“We’re hoping mostly it just gets the word out that we’re here, this side of the street has more business on it, get people around the corner, and check out our spot,” Auzenne said. “Right now we’re mostly focusing on evenings so people right after work will come.”

She also expressed excitement about the opportunity to participate in various downtown events throughout the year.

Dungeons and Daiquiris hosts multiple monthly events and can even host private events. If you’d like to learn more, you can head to their official site here or their Facebook here.