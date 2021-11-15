Milledgeville fatal crash kills one, seriously injures another, driver charged with DUI

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Milledgeville Police Department posted a media release to social media Monday afternoon, the 15th of November, concerning a fatal traffic collision in which a 2011 Mazda 3i collided head-on with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

According to the release, the incident happened on October 23rd, 2021, when the Mazda was travelling east on Lakeside Drive , when it crossed over the centerline and into the westbound lanes where it hit the Jeep. The driver of the Mazda was identified as 23 year-old Contavious Phelps of Milledgeville, with the passenger being 17 year-old Chelsa Hurt, also from Milledgeville. Phelps was taken by helicopter to a local hospital with serious injuries, and Hurt was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 41 year-old Joanna Smith of Milledgeville, who also had a juvenile passenger in the car. Both occupants of the Jeep sustained only minor injuries.

Investigators have gathered information from the scene, and decided to charge Phelps with the following: Speeding, Driving on the wrong side of the road, Driving under the influence, Serious injury by motor vehicle, and Homicide by vehicle in the first degree.