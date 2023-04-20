Milledgeville Burger Week: The Reel Grill’s Creole Surf-N-Turf Burger

As Burger Week continues in Milledgeville, 41NBC's Draze Rozelle had a chance to visit The Reel Grill, a restaurant that normally offers seafood and other entrees.

The Reel Grill is inside a century-old building. Though it may look like there’s a dress code to dine in, business partners Michael Taylor and Ben Cook say everyone is welcome as they are.

The restaurant participated in Burger Week last year but came up short of winning the competition, so they’ve been waiting for another opportunity to take home first place.

Their entry this year is the Creole Surf-N-Turf Burger. It’s a blackened burger served on a fresh bun with Cajun aioli, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno pickles, and pepper jack cheese, topped with 3 blackened shrimp. The burger is a perfect representation of what the restaurant’s capabilities.

“It’s the best of everything that we do,” Cook said. “We’ve got our flavor-packed seafood with our Angus beef, and it’s just perfect. It’s a great combination.”

When I first picked up the burger, it was just dripping with juices, a good sign of a lot of flavors in my book. It was stacked so high that I wasn’t sure if I could even fit my mouth around it to get a full bite. Somehow, I managed, and boy am I glad I did!

“The Cajun/Creole seasoning is not overwhelming,” I said while enjoying the burger. “It backs up the rest of the burger, which is nice. I’m always a really big fan of when things are complementary and not necessarily the main focus. The burger is big. What can I say? Juicy. It’s nice.”

Both the jalapeno pickles and blackened shrimp added a nice texture. Overall, this was a very flavorful burger.

Burger Week runs until April 23. For more information on the restaurants participating, and their specialty burgers, click here.