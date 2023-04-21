Milledgeville Burger Week: Taylor’s Cove Brisket Burger

Burger Week is in full swing in Milledgeville, with Taylor's Cove offering a picturesque view of Lake Sinclair and a mouth-watering brisket burger.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Burger Week is in full swing in Milledgeville, with Taylor’s Cove offering a picturesque view of Lake Sinclair and a mouth-watering brisket burger.

The establishment has been around for decades but began operating as Taylor’s Cove within the past two years under business partners Michael Taylor and Ben Cook.

“We operate three restaurants,” Cook said. “Two of them here in Baldwin County, and so when Carlee (Schulte) down at Main Street (Milledgeville) reached out to us and asked us if we wanted to participate in year one, it was a no-brainer. We said ‘absolutely!'”

The featured brisket burger is a grilled creation topped with smoked brisket, Korean BBQ sauce, mayo, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, and jalapeno pickles.

Milledgeville Burger Week continues through April 23.