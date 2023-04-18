Milledgeville Burger Week: Shima Sushi Bar and Grill Surf and Turf Burger

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Downtown Milledgeville is once again hosting its popular Burger Week from April 17-23, featuring 16 local eateries, each offering a unique specialty burger.

One participating restaurant, Shima Sushi Bar and Grill, may not typically be known for burgers, but owner Ivan Manoylov has ensured its inclusion in the competition since 2022. This year, Shima is presenting the Surf and Turf Burger: a handmade, house-seasoned patty topped with a spicy crab cake, house-made Asian slaw, and spicy mayo.

“The ingredients we use, unique to Asian cuisine—Japanese cuisine specifically—add a different flair to your standard burger. There’s a little bit of sweetness, savory, and I think it’s definitely something that everybody should try,” Manoylov said.

Upon tasting the Surf and Turf Burger, it delivered on its promise of sweet and savory flavors.

“It sticks in your mouth,” I said. “Personally, when I’m looking for burgers and food, that’s totally my jam. Surprisingly the crab cake blends with the burger. I like seafood, don’t get me wrong, just wasn’t sure if like, burger and crab? So, that’s really good!”

Be prepared for a substantial meal. The Surf and Turf Burger is quite the hearty dish.

For more information on participating restaurants and their specialty burgers, visit the Milledgeville Burger Week website, and stay tuned for continued coverage of the event.