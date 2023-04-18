Milledgeville Burger Week: Ned Kelly’s Downstairs Fire N’ Burger

Milledgeville, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Milledgeville Burger Week is back and better than ever!

You’ll have a chance to visit sixteen restaurants from April 17 to the 23, each serving up a unique specialty burger.

41NBC had a chance to visit Ned Kelly’s Downstairs, described as an “Australian-themed pub with ‘build your own burgers’ as the specialty”.

Ned Kelly’s won the Burger Week award in 2022. For this year’s entry, Ned Kelly’s is doing the Fire n’ Burger. It’s a 6 oz. hand-pattied burger topped with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, spicy ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

“My recipe on the ground beef but it is our cook. Our head cook Matt Rainey is the one that came up with the fire burger. So we kind of went with it. Kind of made some I guess you could say, suggestions and kind of change a little bit of the things that were on it and made it better.” explained Justin Scott, General Manager at Ned Kelly’s.

If you’re looking for something a little hot and in the same wheelhouse as buffalo wings sauce, the in house made spicy ranch is for you.

For more information on the restaurants participating in Burger Week, head click here.