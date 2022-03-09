Milledgeville bar owner pleads guilty to Tax Evasion

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, 44 year-old James Stafford engaged in a scheme to evade taxes as he and others underreported gross receipts and omitted cash distributions made to partners, filing false corporate tax returns, and evading their individual income tax liabilities. Stafford also underreported his own income on his individual tax return filed with the IRS.

This comes as Stafford was nominally the sole owner of Chrysha Inc., which operated a bar in Statesboro, and BGRG Inc., which operated a bar and restaurant in Milledgeville. According to the letter, in practice, both companies had multiple partners with varying percentages of ownership.

Stafford is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date, and faces a maximum of 5 years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

The IRS and FBI are still investigating the case.