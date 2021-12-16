Milledgeville, Baldwin County residents express concerns over increase in violence

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Residents of Milledgeville and Baldwin County are concerned over the increase in violence. In news conference held on Tuesday, city and county leaders came together to tackle the problem.

We spoke with several residents on and off camera Wednesday, on what they thinks needs to be done. They agree with the Mayor about addressing the issue.

“I believe it’s hurting our city, our county, you know we want our homes to have value we want our county to have value, we want out people to feel safe, I want to feel safe, I want my children my grandchildren to feel safe,” said Sheila Braswell.

Braswell has been a resident of Baldwin County for over 30 years. She says the community used to be a safe place, and wants those who are causing the problem to realize the harm that is being done.

“I’m at the park walking and I want to feel safe when I walk, I don’t want to have to worry about if I’m going to have to duck, duck and dodge.”

Braswell believes leaders should implement programs for the youth to deter them from violence.

Justin Jones, Co-owner of J.C. Grant Company Jewelers, says he agrees with the city’s effort in coming together to address the problem.

“I think there is a perception of maybe people coming to town worrying about what’s going on and I think it’s important that we do address the issue,” said Jones. “Find something better to do, find something more productive to do we don’t need that here.”

Jones is like many others who are in full support of the city and county to help decrease the crime. Residents say they’re hoping others do their part in reporting suspicious activity.