Mike Hostilo Law Firm hosts backpack giveaway

The Law firm put together 500 backpacks that included items like paper, notebooks, markers and more.

Mike Hostilo Backback giveaway Back to school backpack giveaway

MACON, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)— Mike Hostilo Law Firm hosted a backpack giveaway to provide school supplies for the kids in the area.

The Law Firm put together 500 backpacks that included items like paper, notebooks, markers and more.

The Law Firm says it wanted to ensure children were ready for the new school year.

“For us it’s very important to help people who really need help, and especially for children who can’t help themselves,” said Alex Fadoul, Market Attorney for the Law Firm.

This is the seventh year the Law Firm has provided backpacks for the children and will continue to do so.