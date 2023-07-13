Middle Georgia woman charged with concealing uncle’s death, collecting social security

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia woman is charged with concealing the death of her uncle and collecting his social security funding.

In December 2021, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a male in the Cheehaw Trail area. Investigators says the body appeared to be placed in the area, and there was an effort to conceal the death. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office used a GBI forensic artist to create a sketch of the man. Tips identified him as 74-year-old Frederick Stephens of Baldwin County. Investigators also obtained DNA samples from a sister to confirm Stephen’s identity.

Jones County investigators later learned Stephens was placed in the care of his niece Dafredia Stephens. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the niece gave conflicting stories about where Stephens was located. She mentioned he was living with other family or she placed him in a retirement home.

Over the last year, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says it found that Dafredia would withdraw Stephens’ social security funds from his account on the same day it was deposited each month. Investigators say she then used the funds for her own personal use.

Investigators says Stephens likely died from natural causes, but his cause of death is undetermined. On Wednesday, deputies arrested Dafredia Stephens on charges of Concealing a Death and Abandonment of a Dead Body. Investigators are meeting with the District Attorney to discuss the case and consider more charges.