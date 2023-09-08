Middle Georgia to see overall pleasant weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Seasonal temperatures along with partly sunny skies and a few storms are likely this weekend.

Today

Middle Georgia will see a healthy dose of sunshine as well as some scattered cirrus clouds as a weak low pressure moves off to the south-southeast. While this low could bring some rain later, it will indeed not arrive until the evening. Temperatures this afternoon will likely reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indexes largely in the lower 90s. The southeastern counties may see those trend a little more towards the mid 90s. These same counties will be the ones with the best chance for rain this evening as moisture wraps around the northern side of the low. Ambient winds for most of the afternoon will come from the south at around 5 mph.

Tonight could see a couple of lingering showers early in the southeastern counties of Middle Georgia. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly clear with temperatures dropping down into the mid 60s. Ambient winds will blow from the south-southeast at 5-15 mph.

This Weekend

Expect partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with ambient winds out of the south-southeast around 5-10 mph. A few isolated storms are likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will mainly top off in the upper 80s with heat indexes in the lower 90s. Overnight skies should be partly cloudy with low temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with a couple of small storms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s with real feels only a degree or two higher. Overnight skies will be mostly clear with temperatures down into the mid 60s.

