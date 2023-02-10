Middle Georgia State University tests high school students’ math skills with MaPP Challenge

Middle Georgia State University (MGA) kick-started Friday with a challenge that put students' critical thinking and math skills to the test.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University (MGA) kick-started Friday with a challenge that put students’ critical thinking and math skills to the test.

More than 120 high school students from nine different schools across the state gathered on MGA’s Macon campus to participate in the Mathematical Puzzle Program, or “MaPP” challenge.

The event exposed students to college-level mathematics through a series of puzzle-solving challenges, including cryptography, game theory and number theory.

“We have students running around campus,” MGA associate professor of mathematics, Abby Noble, said. “A lot of our puzzles are GPS location-based, so not only do they have to figure out the puzzle, they have to read the map and go to the right spot on campus and unlock it with their GPS.”

Students from each school competed against each other to solve as many puzzles as possible during the event.