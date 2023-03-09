Middle Georgia State University teaches students about overdose prevention

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University wants to give students tools to save someone from an overdose. The school’s health clinic held a workshop Wednesday to educate students on overdose symptoms.

The clinic showed students how to use Narcan and fentanyl strips. They also learned why it’s important to learn about overdose recovery.

“At Macon Recovers, we want to support people on that path,” Macon Recovers recover support supervisor Tripp Talley said. “There are fentanyl testing kits, fentanyl testing strips, there’s Narcan training, but also the in between part of that is trying to support people in all phases of their recovery. So, whatever that entails, we want to support people there.”

You can learn more about Narcan and how to use it by visiting the Macon Recovers Facebook page.