Middle Georgia State University students host banned books awareness event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University students want to bring awareness to banned books. An event was held on the Macon campus Monday that showcased various prominent books that have been banned from schools.

Organizer Shane Trayers shared why she thinks it the banning of certain books should be up to students.

“Students in particular across the country are being targeted for not being able to read books, and it’s amazing, even the classical pieces of literature, like Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, have been banned,” Trayers said. “So by bringing awareness we can have students read these texts and find out the reasons they have been banned (and) make up their mind for themselves.”

Catcher in the Rye and To Kill a Mockingbird are just a few of the many books banned in many schools.

Organizers say they hope the event will inspire students to read up on books they say are unfairly banned.