Middle Georgia State University hosts Coffee and Conversation series for writers, students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University is hosting an exciting event for writers and students to connect with local poets and fiction writers. The Coffee and Conversation series, organized by the MGA library, aims to celebrate fiction writers and scholars and engage aspiring writers.

Dr. Kevin Cantwell, the special assistant to the school president, was featured Thursday along with his new book of poetry titled “One Thousand Sheets of Rice Paper.” He says the event is a great way to encourage people to step away from their screens and connect with each other while appreciating the art.

“It’s really for the post pandemic to get people out of their homes away from their computers out of their offices, to gather like this to say hello to each other and to think about art,” he said.

This event is happening concurrently with the school’s art festival, which runs until April 14. Those interested can find a list of events by clicking here.