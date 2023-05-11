Middle Georgia State University confers first doctoral degrees during spring 2023 commencement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Middle Georgia State University walked across the stage Wednesday to receive their degrees as part of spring commencement ceremonies.

The university conferred its first doctoral degrees this semester, with 28 graduates receiving their Doctorate of Science in Information Technology.

Commencement is split up over two days, with Wednesday’s ceremonies honoring the School of Health and Natural Sciences, the School of Computing and the School of Arts and Letters.

Graduates Leslie Dickson and Crystal Morales said while studying through the pandemic was difficult, earning their degrees made it worthwhile.

“It feels wonderful,” Morales said. “You work so hard for so many years, and when they call your name to walk across the stage, it’s just rewarding.”

Both graduates received their Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing degrees. Dickson is a nurse extern at Houston Healthcare in Warner Robins, and Morales hopes to be a labor and delivery nurse once she passes her NCLEX exam.

“You didn’t think it would ever get here, but then you blinked and it did,” Dickson said. “It was so hard, but so worth it.”

Ceremonies will continue Thursday with the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences at 9:30 a.m., the School of Aviation at 1 p.m. and the School of Business at 4:30 p.m.. All ceremonies are being held at the Recreation and Wellness Center on the Macon Campus.