Middle Georgia State University, Heart of Georgia College & Career Academy partner to offer nursing degree path for dual-enrolled high school students

Dual-enrolled students can take core courses and gain admission into MGA's nursing program at the Dublin campus.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University is partnering with Heart of Georgia College & Career Academy to offer core courses and a potential path into the nursing program to dual-enrolled students.

High school students at Heart of Georgia College & Career Academy can take up to 26 credit hours of core courses and seamlessly gain admission into MGA’s associate’s or bachelors’ degrees in nursing based on the Dublin campus.

Dr. Tara Underwood, Dean of the School of Health and Natural Sciences at MGA, encourages students to take advantage of the program.

“I would encourage the students to get excited, take advantage of the opportunity,” she said. “Parents will definitely appreciate not having to pay as much tuition for a four-year degree, and so I definitely think that students should take advantage of the opportunity.”

MGA says it recently completed a $6.8 million renovation and expansion of its Dublin campus to expand nursing space, equipment and faculty.

The partnership begins this fall.

Interested students may contact Ben Lanier, Dublin City Schools’ CTAE Director and the CEO of the College and Career Academy, at ben.lanier@dcirish.com or Andrea Blackshear at dualenrollment@mga.edu or (478) 841-0037.