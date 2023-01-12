Middle Georgia schools canceling afternoon activities, releasing early for inclement weather

UPDATE: Crawford County Schools are holding dismissal while the Tornado warning for the area is in place. Bibb County Schools are also holding dismissal while the Tornado Warning is in place until 2:45 p.m., but they say transportation may also be delayed due to the weather.

(41NBC/WMGT) — Several school districts in Middle Georgia are canceling afterschool activities due to incoming inclement weather. Here’s a list of the closures so far: