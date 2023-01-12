Middle Georgia schools canceling afternoon activities, releasing early for inclement weather
UPDATE: Crawford County Schools are holding dismissal while the Tornado warning for the area is in place. Bibb County Schools are also holding dismissal while the Tornado Warning is in place until 2:45 p.m., but they say transportation may also be delayed due to the weather.
(41NBC/WMGT) — Several school districts in Middle Georgia are canceling afterschool activities due to incoming inclement weather. Here’s a list of the closures so far:
- The Bibb County School District says: “Out of an abundance of caution for potential inclement weather, all afterschool programs and activities have been canceled for today. Please make arrangements to pick your child up from school at the normal dismissal time today. Thank you for helping us to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
- The Baldwin County School District has canceled all after school student activities and athletic events for the evening.
- Hancock County schools held an early release from school starting at 12:15 p.m.
- Twiggs County Schools say they will be: “Closing early on Thursday, January 12th for students and employees. Students will be dismissed at 1:00pm and staff will be dismissed at 1:30pm. It is anticipated schools will reopen for normal operation on Friday, January 13th. “
- Crawford County Schools posted on social media that: “The After School Program will be cancelled TODAY due to inclement weather and will resume Tuesday, January 17th as scheduled!”
- Monroe County Schools have canceled all after school practices, programs, childcare, and games.
- Washington County Schools say they will be releasing school 30 minutes early and that car riders can be picked up at all campuses beginning at 2:30 p.m. and that bus riders should anticipate coming home a little early depending on traffic and weather conditions.
- ACE Academy is also holding an early dismissal, beginning at 1:15 p.m. and canceling all afternoon events.