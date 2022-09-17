Middle Georgia school receives national recognition

The award is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kings Chapel Elementary is one of six Georgia schools named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

Principal William Ray says this award is a collective community effort.

“We want to be a school that our community can be proud of, and I think this award is not just a school award but I think it’s a school community award because it’s the product of a lot of support from our school district, our parents, and our community partners,” said Ray.

Students were treated to popsicles in celebration of the national recognition.