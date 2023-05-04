Middle Georgia restaurants prepare for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

El Bronco's General Manager says the holiday represents the resilience of the Mexican people.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia restaurants and bars are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo festivities this Friday.

El Bronco Mexican Restaurant, located at 2067 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, is expecting its busiest day of the year. The restaurant has been staffing and planning since the beginning of the year to accommodate the holiday crowds.

Yadira Magana, General Manager of El Bronco, explains that Cinco de Mayo, which commemorates the Battle of Puebla in Mexico, is celebrated more in the United States than in Mexico itself.

“It’s celebrated here more in America because it’s just a day for us to party,” she said.

Although some people mistake Cinco de Mayo for Mexico’s Day of Independence, Magana says it actually symbolizes the unity between the Mexican Mestizos and Indigenous people in their victory against the Second French Empire. She encourages people to enjoy the celebrations but also remember the reason behind the holiday.

“We’re celebrating this day to remember the resilience of the Mexican people,” she said.

El Bronco will host a live band for the celebration, and reservations are not required. Remember to celebrate responsibly if you plan on having drinks.

Other restaurants celebrating Cinco de Mayo include: