Middle Georgia Regional Library takes literacy to the streets with pop-up library

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library wants to spread literacy across Macon.

The library system hosted a pop-up library at the Macon Transit Authority on Monday. The pop-up event included free library cards, free books and information on library programs.

The Middle Georgia Regional Library says it wants equal access to literacy in Macon.

The library plans to host another pop-up at MTA on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. The address is 200 Cherry Street.