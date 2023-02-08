Middle Georgia Regional Library sees boost in circulation and readership after waiving youth book late fees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library’s initiative to waive late fees for youth books is having a positive impact on both circulation and reader engagement.

The system saw a 157% increase in circulation of print materials and a 45% increase in readership last year.

“Being worried about being charged a fee for a book being returned late should not be something that’s on their minds no matter their reading speed or how much time they may need with the material,” Director Jennifer Lautzenheiser said. “Simply returning it is all that we ask when you’re done with it.”