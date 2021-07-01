Middle Georgia Regional Library removes fines from children’s materials

The library is the first in Middle Georgia to remove fines from those materials.

MGRL announces the removal of fines from children's and teen materials.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Middle Georgia Regional Library System is removing fines from children’s and teen print materials effective July 1st.

The library board of trustees voted earlier this year to remove the fines from those materials to remove barriers. They hope it will increase accessibility for lower income families. Also they are forgiving all of the outstanding fines for those materials.

The library encourages people who previously had fines on their accounts for children’s and teen materials to come back and use the library services.

Other libraries across the county have similar policies in place. They found their communities read more when fines aren’t an issue.

We spoke with Middle Georgia Regional Library Director, Jennifer Lautzenheiser, about the new policy.

“Once we learned the impact that fines have and really how ineffective they are at the purpose they were originally created for, it seemed like an easy answer for our library board to remove those fines from children’s materials,” Lautzenheiser said.

Checked out items will still have a due date. Customers will still be responsible for lost or damaged items. The change does not apply to adult materials.