Middle Georgia Regional Library partners with Bibb Schools for library access

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Bibb County now have access to all library resources through the PLAY card.

PLAY stands for Pines Library Access for Youth.

Bibb County students can use their lunch card number instead of a library card.

The card gives access to any public library in the Pines System and not just in Bibb County.

Students can check out online and print materials. Another plus for students: they don’t have to worry about fines, because the card in fine free.

“Students visit with grand parents or aunts and uncles, or they may just walk to their local library, or visit us when we’re out in the community, and so this is a way that students can gain access even if their legal guardian is not present, so we’re thrilled about that,” Director of Middle Georgia Regional Library Jennifer Lautzenheiser said.

The card renews each year, and high school seniors get a free year to use the card after graduating.

The library system is working to expand the program to other public schools.