Middle Georgia Regional Library now offers Junior Braille Collection

The project is made possible thanks to an anonymous donor.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Middle Georgia Regional Library is now offering a Junior Braille Collection for customers to check out.

The library started the collection last year, as a way to reach out to the visually impaired and assist the Georgia Academy for the Blind in Macon. They worked with the academy to pick out the materials that were purchased. The project is made possible thanks to an anonymous donor.

MGRL says the project allows the visually impaired to have the same resources as everyone else. We spoke with Virginia Fulwood, Regional Children’s Coordinator about the project.

“Some of the students from the Georgia Academy for the Blind started attending our programs. I realized when they were attending we didn’t really have materials for them to check out while they were here,” said Fulwood. “I just wanted to see that we had materials for them when they were here as well.”

If you would like to check out the braille collection, go to the Washington Memorial Library. You can also go to their website and place them on hold.