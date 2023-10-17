Middle Georgia Regional Library launches early literacy kits to boost reading skills in children

The Middle Georgia Regional Library is working to make reading more engaging for kids through new early literacy kits.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library is working to make reading more engaging for kids through new early literacy kits.

While the kits have fun activities inside of them, fun isn’t the only purpose.

They are designed to support reading skill development in children ranging in ages from birth to six years old. The kits include flashcards, sing-a-long board books and workbooks.

“The development of literacy skills is an intentional practice, and it’s one that parents and caregivers need to invest in, and the library is committed to giving them the tools to successfully do that,” Middle Georgia Regional Library Director Jennifer Lautzenheiser said.

The kits have already shipped out and will be available at the following libraries by the end of the week:

Charles A. Lanford, M.D Library

Crawford County Public Library

East Wilkinson County Public Library

Gordon Public Library

Jones County Public Library

Lake Sinclair Public Library

Marshallville Public Library

Mary Vinson Memorial Library

Montezuma Public Library

Oglethorpe Public Library

Riverside Library

Shurling Library

Twiggs County Public Library

Washington Memorial Library

A $4,800 Sandra Deal Grant helped fund the kits.