Middle Georgia Regional Library invites you to join Black History Month reading challenge

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library is putting a unique twist on celebrating Black History Month.

The library has launched a reading challenge that is open to everyone throughout the month of February, with members able to sign up online.

The challenge is aimed at educating the people of Macon about black history, and the library is encouraging participation by offering badges for those who read and attend community events related to Black History Month.

Director of the library, Jennifer Lautzenheiser, highlighted the importance of the challenge.

“Our community offers a wide range of events to celebrate Black History Month, and we’re honoring participation in that as well,” she said. “So, you can earn your badge through both reading and attending community events participating in Black History Month, community-wide, not just in the library.”

The library hopes participants will use this opportunity to learn more about the culture and gain a deeper understanding of the significance of Black History Month.

For more info, visit the Middle Georgia Regional Library on Facebook.