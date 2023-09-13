Middle Georgia Regional Library encourages more library card sign-ups during September

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia residents are urged to sign up for free library cards this September as the Middle Georgia Regional Library joins the nationwide push during National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

The campaign aims to increase student literacy and provide community members with access to resources including computers, educational programs, audiobooks and streaming services.

“Just reading a self-selection of what they want to read, reading frequently, increases their vocabulary frequency and comprehension,” Middle Georgia Regional Library Director Jennifer Lautzenheiser said. “Bring your kids to the library every week. Make it a routine.”

Library cards are available free of charge to all Georgia residents.

For more information, Georgia residents are encouraged to visit the Middle Georgia Regional Library in Macon.

You can sign up at the library or on their website at Bibblib.org.