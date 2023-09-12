Middle Georgia Regional Library celebrates summer reading goal

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library is celebrating its goal of breaking the summer reading record.

The library set a goal of 2 million minutes of reading during the summer break, and hit 2.3 million, beating last year.

Director of the Middle Georgia Regional Library, Jennifer Lauzenheiser, says reading can help students be more successful during the school year.

“Our kids are reading, they’re getting back into the habit, coming to the public library this summer,” says Lauzenheiser. “We just know that that’s gonna make their next academic school year that much more successful.”

Students can participate in fall events at the library.

For a list of the events, go to bibblib.org.