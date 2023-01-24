Middle Georgia Regional Airport celebrates runway expansion

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia Regional Airport celebrated a major milestone Tuesday with the approval of an extension to its Runway No. 5.

The airport has been working towards the extension for nearly 40 years, and officials from Macon-Bibb and airport officials gathered to mark the occasion with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Macon-Bibb County Aviation Director Doug Faour discussed the impact the extension will have on the airport and the region as a whole.

“With this extension, we’ll be able to attract more businesses here, and we’ll be able to support the businesses that currently exist,” Faour said. “Aircraft taking off and arriving at Middle Georgia Regional Airport can do so without being penalized in terms of payloads and decreasing payloads.”

The ceremony was made even more special by the surprise appearance of Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller, who made a grand entrance by parachuting down to the ceremony as a guest speaker.

The project is expected to be complete by early 2025.